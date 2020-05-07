The 60-to 69-year-old must return to work; the cape of 2500 dead crossed [VIDEO]
The vice-premier of Québec Geneviève Guilbault and the minister of Health Danielle McCann at a press conference in Quebec city, Wednesday
May 6, 2020 12h56
Updated at 17: 12
Olivier Bossé
In the shadow of the 2,500 dead from the COVID-19 with Wednesday, the Quebec begins its déconfinement. With schools and day care centers that are preparing to reopen, the government states that”in the bottom of a 70-year-olds, people can return to work without significant risk to health”.
These are the words of the vice-premier of Québec, Geneviève Guilbault, who led Wednesday the press daily as a trio.
Several teachers and educators are aged 60 years and over. Contrary to what had been mentioned in the past, they need to go back to work. Unless you have a specific medical condition.
Not issue for the government Legault to play again in the film of the shortage of personnel experienced with consequences far more tragic in the accommodation centres, and long-term care (CHSLD).
“We know that many teachers, many educators are concerned for their health and it is includes. It is normal to be stressed, to be worried, have questions in relation to his health with all that we saw in the last few weeks,” said Ms. Guilbault.
“Public health has established the risk factor at age 70, not 60 years. The possibility of developing complications is more important from the age of 70. Therefore, at the bottom of 70 years, people can return to work without significant risk to health. Provided, of course, to abide by the guidelines of the public Health, including the instructions of distancing, hygiene”, said the vice-prime minister, reminding employers of their duty to provide all the necessary tools in this sense.
The prime minister himself had made a slip in his speech, two weeks ago. After several times insisted on the fact that 90 % of Québec deceased of the COVID-19 were aged 70 years and over, François Legault has then widened its proportion in the 60 years and older, who constitute 97 % of the dead.
Individuals between the ages of 60 to 69 years of age represent 9.7% of cases in Quebec and 6.5 % of deaths, compared to 32.9% of cases for 70 years and more and 91.1 % of the deaths.
National director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda specifies that the exposure of a person in the sixties to a child in a child care setting or school differs from that between a grandmother and her grandson, for example, are always prohibited. Proximity and protection prevail.
112 new death
The balance of Wednesday is state of 2510 Quebecers who died of the novel coronavirus. One hundred and twelve more than the previous day. The daily average of around one hundred (95) is still going strong, since the pic announced on April 18, there are two and a half weeks.
The average of new confirmed cases is not decreasing either, being of 934 per day since April 18, and $ 910 for the past 24 hours.
During these 18 days, the number of patients hospitalized and treated in intensive care remained low, with the now 1840 sick of the COVID-19 in our hospitals and 213 of them to the intensive care unit. There are only 20 more patients to the intensive care unit being treated for the COVID-19 on the 18 April.
“It is very clear that the external profile of the metropolitan area is very, very low. This is a scenario pessimistic or optimistic, if one maintains the least bit a certain distance, it will extremely good to go. The issue is in the metropolitan region”, summarized Dr. Arruda, speaking again of the curves of the epidemic in different NURSING homes, Montreal and the rest of the province.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
Plenty of good reasons for the citizens from outside of the greater Montreal region, you want to relax. Error! notifies the vice-prime minister Guibault.
“Grace, do not succumb to the temptation! Tell you well that this deprivation, which is temporary, will give us access to more freedom later. It is an investment to be deprived, in this moment, which will be paid later,” says the one who is also minister of public Security.
In this respect, she indicates that”a little more than 5,000 tickets have been issued in Quebec as a whole, by the whole of the police forces and for all reasons,” the prohibition of containment.
Still no “small baseball”
In his capacity as minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region, a region whose economy is based largely on tourism and culture, Ms. Guilbault faces an important dilemma. The temptation to reopen a territory that is not touched by the COVID-19 up here, or fear of importing the virus from corners more like hot Montreal.
“I don’t hide the fact that there are several stakeholders that manifest. We can think of the outfitters, the campgrounds, all the places of hunting and fishing, the parks, the SEPAQ and the places where people are outdoors, day camps, holiday camps, the small baseball, the sports group for children”, sets out-t-it, specifying that the individual activities will be preferred, such as golf.
But “these are not decisions that politicians can make,” continues Ms. Guilbault. It really is decisions that must be from a permission of the public Health, whatever we say and whatever we do. […] We are very conscious of the impatience and haste of their respective areas to receive ads. This will be done in time and place, because health is always the number one factor”.
Mental health
The minister of Health and social Services has also announced the injection of $ 31 million in mental health services, to hire 300 private-sector resources in psychology.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic in us, 15 % of people have reported live from the distress. This is seven times more than before the health crisis. We have many seniors who live in isolation, many of the essential workers who live off the anxiety and a lot of families whose life has been turned upside down. Unfortunately, the situation may worsen and continue for the next few weeks and even the coming months,” said Danielle McCann.
The minister Guilbault has also announced that prisoners with a remaining sentence to be served of less than 30 days will be able to get a permission to exit early for medical purposes. The Bordeaux jail in Montreal, with 34 inmates, and 22 employees infected by the COVID-19.