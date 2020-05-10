The absence of a protective enclosure denounced by bus drivers
“If it is good for other carriers school, why this is not good for us?”, request Mario Lalumière, vice-president of the Syndicate of workers of Bus Granby.
May 9, 2020 4h15
Pascal Faucher
The Voice of the East
All school bus drivers will not be equal in the face of the coronavirus to the back-to-school, primary, next week.
While some school bus operators, such as Transdev and Campeau have been installed in the walls of plastic to the interior of their vehicles to protect drivers, this is not the case of Sogesco, owner, among other things, Buses, Granby, Acton and Yamaska.
Its employees are given gloves, masks and disinfectant, but there is nothing that will separate children who enter the bus.
“I don’t see why they don’t put. It is incomprehensible,” says Mario Lalumière, vice-president of the Syndicate of workers of Bus Granby. “If it is good for other carriers school, why this is not good for us?”
The installation of a wall has been recommended by the ministry of Education, which is committed to repay the charges, but is not mandatory.
The school bus driver, many of whom are older than 60 years as Mr. Lalumière, would feel more secure, ” he said. “The more you raise your protection, the less risk that we could be infected.”
Sogesco has not recalled The Voice of the East. On the side of the commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs, and it indicates that apart from the compliance with the measures of distance in the bus — a child’s bench and a bench on two empty — “the decision to have additional measures for their employees to come back [to the carrier],” says the coordinator of communications Paméla Blouin.
Anxiety
The situation saddens Mario Lalumière, who return to work are worried about.
“It is flat because we are all in the same bath. We want the protection of the whole world. Here, there are plenty of drivers who are going to return to work backwards.”
About 80 employees of Bus Granby, twenty will not return the necklace next Monday, said the vice-president of the union, for health reasons, or “by fear”.
The company does not lack, however, no drivers. “There are some who want to return to work, they are tanned to stay at home. We will do what we can with what we are a.”