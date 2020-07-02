The Academy of the Oscars continues to open up to women and minorities [PHOTOS]
The Academy the academy has published the list of 819 new members invited to join its ranks, composed of 45% women and 36% of ethnic minorities are “under-represented in the organisation”.
July 1, 2020
LOS ANGELES — Regularly accused of being too male and too white, the Academy of the Oscars has released the list of 819 new members invited to join its ranks this year, comprising 45% of women and 36% of ethnic minorities are “under-represented in the organisation”.
Among the newcomers include actress Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Eva Longoria and French filmmakers Ladj Ly (Les Misérables) and Jérémy Clapin (I lost my body).
The Academy has also recruited the actress habs Adèle Haenel, a symbol of a new impetus for the movement #MoiAussi in France since she was accused in November of the director Christophe Ruggia of”inappropriate touching repeated” when she was a teenager.
The star of Portrait of the girl on fire was also pictured leaving with a bang the venue of the ceremony of the Caesars after the announcement that the prize for best director went to Roman Polanski, became for many a symbol of sexual assaults to go unpunished.
In 2016, after several years of criticism scathing about the composition of its colleges judged to be disconnected from society, the Academy of arts and sciences of the cinema had announced a doubling of the number of women and members from ethnic minorities by 2020.
“The Academy has exceeded these two goals,” she says on Tuesday in a press release.
Zendaya
If the new members accept (which is almost always the case), the proportion of women within the Academy will increase to 33%, compared to 25% in 2015. Seven of the seventeen occupational categories represented at the Oscars have this year hired more women than men, points out the Academy in its press release.
Yalitza Aparicio, Zendaya
This is particularly the case in the category of actors, including the year 2020 sees it coming Zendaya, Zazie Beetz (Joker), the next James Bond girl Ana de Armas or Yalitza Aparicio, indigenous mexican revealed in Roma , which had earned him compete for an Oscar for “best actress”.
As for “underrepresented minorities”, in other words all the members are not white, their number has tripled to move on to 554 in 2015 at 1787 this year, or 19% of the workforce.
In order to fulfil its objectives, the Academy has become much more international in recent years, tripling its workforce is foreigners who are now more than 2100 (a little less than 10 000 in total).
Only members of the Academy may designate the winners of the academy awards, and many believe that it is this more open recruitment which has enabled this year is the coronation of Parasite, the first feature film in a foreign language to win the award for “best film”.
A dozen members of the team of the south Korean film have been invited by the Academy on Tuesday. Its director, Bong Joon-ho, was already part of it.
Nearly half of the new members are not Americans and account for 68 different nationalities.
In order to increase its diversity, the Academy has also had to expand its workforce, which rose from about 6,000 to nearly 10,000 now.
While a part of american society is in full process of self-examination on his past racist in the wake of the death of George Floyd, middle-aged black asphyxiated by a white policeman, the Oscars have indicated recently that they were going to implement new rules to increase the diversity of its selection.