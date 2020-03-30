The accident occurred at the sewer across the river Dnepr
Bubbling streams of untreated sewage from breaking the tube into the water of the river and spread over.
There was a break of the sewer running along the bottom of the Dnieper river. Video was published by the eyewitness in Youtube.
It is reported that one of the branches of the sewer running along the bottom is leaking. The flow of sewage into the water of the Dnieper and drift away.
The footage shows how from the barge by crane and lowered the sandbags.
Specifies that this pipe drains the right Bank of the Kiev pumped to the aeration station in Bortnichi.