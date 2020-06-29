The activities specialist medical resume hospitals in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
The medical activities in specialized outpatient clinics, surgery, and medical imaging resume gradually in the hospitals in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, such as the Matane.
June 29, 2020 15h32
MATANE – As the epidemiological situation in the Bas-Saint-Laurent is relatively stable for the past several weeks, the medical activities in specialized outpatient clinics, surgery, and medical imaging resume gradually in the hospitals of the region. The recovery takes place in a structured way.
In addition to the wearing of personal protective equipment and hand hygiene, hours of consultation to promote social distancing. The waiting rooms have been reconfigured to meet the recommendations of the public health. As much as possible, the virtual consultations are always favoured.
“At the present time, the target of recovery of the operating theatre, outpatient clinics and specialized medical imaging range from 70% to 100% and could be achieved in the coming months, according to the evolution of the pandemic,” says the counsellor for relations with the media Centre integrated health and social services in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Ariane Doucet-Michaud.
In recent weeks, the six hospitals of the region have been the subject of transformations. Those who penetrate to the interior of one of these hospitals are invited to respond to questions about their state of health and to follow the instructions of the staff.
“All the measures of prevention and infection control are put in place for the safety of all”, informed Ms. Doucet-Michaud.
In addition, two new cases were reported positive to the COVID-19 at the end of the week in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, bringing the total of infected people to 60 since the beginning of the pandemic.