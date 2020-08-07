The actor was canadian Brent Carver died at the age of 68
Brent Carver in 2005
Share
August 6, 2020 22h28
Share
The actor was canadian Brent Carver died at the age of 68
The canadian Press
CRANBROOK, British Columbia — The versatile actor canadian Brent Carter died Tuesday in Cranbrook, British Columbia, at the age of 68 years.
The news of his disappearance was announced by his long time friend Janice Thomson in a press release issued on behalf of his family.
According to his family, to receive the governor general’s Award for lifetime artistic achievement (theatre) in 2014 was the achievement he was most proud.
His biographical sketch on the website of the governor-general, mentioned he was “recognized for its sensitivity, the sincerity of his game and his charisma on stage, both in theatre in the works of Shakespeare or the plays of contemporary canadian that when it occurs in concert or in musicals”.
Carver had obtained in 1993, the Tony award given to the best actor in a musical for his play in The Kiss of the spider woman.
Four years later, he will be nominated in the same category for the Parade.
He has also acted on tv and in the movies. It was especially seen in The legend of Sleepy Hollow, Me and A tandem of shock (Due South).
The Stratford festival, to which Carver often took part, said he was saddened by the news.
“Brent was an artist very demanding for himself. He opened his heart to reveal the beauty and pain of life,” said artistic director Antoni Cimolino said in a statement.
He had shared the stage with Christopher Plummer for The king Lear in 2004. The last time he had played at Stratford dates back to 2017 for The Night of the kings , and The School of backbiting.
“It was a singular being, a being that is original in all respects, said Mr. Cimolono. His heart was so big that it could all embrace us to bring us together.”
The private family funeral service will be celebrated on Monday. The Festival of Statford account to pay tribute to the comedian “when sanitary conditions permit”.