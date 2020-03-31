The adaptation of Uncharted was postponed for seven months – until October 8, 2021 th

March 31, 2020

Экранизацию Uncharted отложили на семь месяцев - до 8 октября 2021-го

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pandemic COVID-19 film company Sony Pictures has decided to postpone the release of all its upcoming films, including the long-suffering adaptation of Uncharted. The tape moved for seven months – from March 5, 2021-St on 8 October of the same year.

Recall that the film has not even reached the stage of direct shots, and predprosmotrom in mid-March, was suspended for six weeks – probably the pause will last longer. If plans will not change, to make a movie begins in Berlin.

In Uncharted for larger screens of Nathan Drake’s play by Tom Holland (Tom Holland), and Sally – mark Wahlberg (Mark Wahlberg). Also the cast includes Antonio Banderas (Antonio Banderas), Sophia Ali (Sophia Ali) and Gabriel Tati (Tati Gabrielle) – their role is still unknown.

In the Director’s seat is occupied (for how long?) the Director of “venom” Ruben Fleischer (Ruben Fleischer). The latest draft of the script – the work of Art Marcum (Marcum Art) and Matt Holloway (Matt Holloway) who are involved in the”Iron man” and “Men in black international”.

