The advantage of Power Corporation declined 31.5%
Power Corporation of Canada posted a lower profit of 31.5 % for its first quarter, as the conglomerate was mainly attributed to non-recurring items that had an unfavorable impact of $ 145 million.
The montreal company has discussed the impact of the pandemic COVID-19 on the results of certain of its subsidiaries, in particular Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial, recalling that the crisis had resulted in “high volatility and an important weakening” of the stock markets. In addition, since the duration of the pandemic and the effectiveness of the interventions of governments and central banks remain uncertain, Power explained that it had not be able to provide forecasts as to the impact of the crisis on its future results.
Power Corporation has achieved a net profit of 200 million, or 36 cents per share, for the quarter ended 31 march, compared with a profit of 292 million, or 63 cents per share, for the same period last year. Excluding non-recurring items, the adjusted earnings reached 345 million, or 62 cents per share in the most recent quarter, compared with a profit adjusted $ 251 million, or 54 cents per share, last year.
The non-recurring items from the most recent quarter included primarily the share attributable to Power Corporation adjustments of Great-West related to the impacts related to markets, as well as the revision of actuarial assumptions and certain measures taken by the management.
Since 13 February, Power Corporation holds all of the shares of Power Financial, which holds itself to the interests of 66.9% in insurer Great-West Lifeco, 62.1 % in IGM Financial, a 27.8 % interest in Pargesa Holding and 83.9% in Wealthsimple Financial.
Power Corporation explained that the boards of directors of various subsidiaries of the company had turned to their governance structures and their processes for overseeing the management of risks and of the potential impacts of the current downturn of the economy, as well as other possible consequences of the COVID-19. “It is not possible to reliably assess the duration and severity of this situation, as its impact on the financial results or the financial position of the company and its operating subsidiaries for the future periods,” explained the company in a press release.