The agent Cavani: There is interest from many clubs from South America
April 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The striker could soon leave Europe.
The agent of PSG striker Edinson Cavani has confirmed that a number of teams from South America are interested in the services of the player.
“Honestly, anything can happen, because there are many clubs interested in Edinson”.
“Napoli? At the moment there is no contact with the “partenopei”. We have already received significant interest from South America, namely, Palmeiras, Flamengo, Internacional and Boca juniors,” said agent CalcioNapoli1926.it.
Previously Director of Boca juniors has confirmed that the club hopes to contract with Uruguayan football player.