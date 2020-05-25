The air transport has been undermined by the COVID-19 march, note, Statistics Canada
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The major canadian carriers have transported 44.1 per cent fewer passengers than in march 2019.
The ravages of the crisis of the COVID-19 in the canadian air transport industry will confirm on Monday with new data released by Statistics Canada.
The federal agency reports that for the entire month of march last, the main carriers of the country have carried 4.3 million passengers on their scheduled flights and charter, 44.1% less than in march 2019.
It was the largest decline ever recorded for the monthly statistics on civil aviation.
Statistics Canada adds that the full extent of the impact of the pandemic on the industry will become more evident during the period from April to June.
From one year to another, the air traffic fell 45 % to 10.9 billion revenue passenger miles in march. Therefore, the total operating revenues reported by these airlines amounted to $ 1.3 billion in march, down 41% compared to the same month a year earlier.
On 16 march, the government of Canada has announced that two days later, there would be closure of the border to the majority of foreign travelers in an effort to slow the spread of pandemic COVID-19. Some of the major canadian airlines have suspended all their activities, while others have reduced to the extent ranging from 85% to 90 %.
Statistics Canada adds that the volume of fuel to a turboshaft consumed has decreased from 26.9% a year-to-year to reach $ 507,1 million litres, while the number of flight hours has declined from 27.6 % to 147 000 hours.
The agency reminds that the air transport industry generates revenues minimum but in the face of operating expenses that are supported.