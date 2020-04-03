The airports are facing heavy losses in 2020
The fall of passenger flights will result in the airport authorities, a shortfall that will be in the range between 1.5 and 2.2 billion in 2020, says the Canadian airports Council, which welcomes the elimination of rents announced by Ottawa, stating, however, that this aid is not applied to more small airports.
Aware of the effect of the decrease of activity of carriers in the airports, the federal government suggested on Monday waiving all rents of land leases for the period from march to December 2020. The measure, which key 21 airport authorities in the country, will deprive Ottawa of income valued at 331 million.
“For large airports, pay rent, this is a good start,” admitted the president of the Canadian airports Council (CAC), Daniel-Robert Gooch. They will continue to face a significant decrease in revenues, he continued. “But also, many airports do not pay rent, then for them it does nothing. “In Quebec, for example, the only airports to pay rent are those of Montreal and Quebec. The smaller airports, for their part, must continue to provide essential services. It is expected that further discussions on the needs of the industry will take place with Ottawa.
In finance Aéroports de Montréal (ADM), rent paid to Ottawa accounted for 12 % of the operating budget in 2018, 12% of the total expenditure. The operating expenses and administration have reached 138.5 million (24 %), compared to 77.2 million for salaries (13.4 %) and 38.4 million (6.7 per cent) in payments to municipalities in lieu of taxes. The other hand, revenues were $ 645 million, of which $ 215 million came from the airport improvement fee paid by passengers. “The rent, it is still quite important,” said the professor in transport management Jacques Roy, HEC Montreal. “It is a measure quite appropriate. “
In its official reaction, the CAC has specified that the airports are currently reviewing their capital programs. ADM had planned in 2018 for an expansion program of $ 2.5 billion in various phases. “In connection with its efforts to streamline costs, ADM has decided to re-evaluate the overall approach of its development Program on the city side,” said his direction on Tuesday. “For the moment, a priority remains unchanged, which is to build the station in the REM. The other projects included in the Program, which focused mainly on the reconstruction of certain facilities of the terminal, are subject to revision. “
The airports are run by non-profit organizations who pay to Ottawa a rent based on leases that may extend over decades. The infrastructure and the land belong to the federal government. A few years ago, Ottawa has attempted to determine what could bring her a year of privatisation, but this is no longer included in the priorities.
Airports essentially have three sources of revenue : the fees paid by carriers, those paid by passengers and the fee businesses associated with the airport, such as hotels, shops and restaurants. Restrictions on international air transport and the reduction of domestic flights have resulted in a ” triple blow “, according to Mr. Gooch. As for the cargo, it will not compensate for the losses. According to Jacques Roy, 60 % of goods transported around the world travel onboard of the flights passengers, in the bunkers.