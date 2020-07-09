The allegations against Bernard Adamus : The patron saint of Dare To Care is going, Cœur de pirate and The Sisters Boulay also

July 9, 2020 17h01

Updated at 18h22

Geneviève Bouchard

The Sun

The wave of denunciations launched online and concerning, in particular, Bernard Adamus has caused an earthquake on Thursday within the record label Dare To Care (DTC). Targeted by allegations of protected wrongdoing, disowned by his team and by some artists as the Heart of a pirate and The Sisters Boulay, who chose to leave the boat, the boss of the company, Eli Bissonnette, has given up “for an indefinite period” to his duties in the company he founded.

In the wake of accusations of misconduct aimed at the author, composer and singer Bernard Adamus, his record company, DTC, announced Wednesday that it severed his professional ties with him. For many observers, it was too little too late. Many voices are raised to claim that some assault had been swept under the carpet by the record company.

In a publication on Facebook, Eli Bissonnette has admitted some wrongs, but he denied that he had attempted to conceal the misconduct alleged Bernard Adamus.

“Is it that I was aware of the rumours concerning? a-t-he writes. Yes. Is what I have already tried to dig to understand what we were facing? Yes, but not enough. Is it that I knew everything? No. Is what I have already tried to silence anyone? No. Is it that I have already paid a sum of money to silence someone? Never life ; I would not have been able to look at myself in the mirror. Is it that I made the decision to continue to work with Bernard Adamus? Yes. Is it that it was a mistake? Yes. I denounce and bear.”

Condemning “any form of violence,” Eli Bissonnette has called into question its own behaviour over time. “My role as president of a record company established to offer me a pass-right insidious and unhealthy : I represent a figure of authority, he observed. […] I have never voluntarily used this privilege, and I’ve never wanted to make anyone uncomfortable, but as a result of my reflection of the last year, I can not deny that it happened. I apologize sincerely for that.”

“I wish to ask concrete actions in order to continue my reflection, my personal journey and to fight against this system of abuse of which I have too long closed eyes, also referred to Bissonnette. It is, therefore, out of respect for the artists and employees of DTC, and to make sure that their work and reputation are totally dissociated from my words or actions, that I have posed that have not been up to my responsibilities, as I am retiring as of today and for an indefinite period of my functions in DTC.”

Heart of a pirate and The Sisters Boulay leave the company

Before the denunciations of the latter days, The Sisters Boulay, who have released their three albums in the Big-Box company, a subsidiary of DTC, have chosen to cut their ties with the company.

“Being ourselves survivors and relatives of victims of abuse or misconduct, we made a commitment a while ago already : eliminate from our professional circles and personal people issues and their ally.es, said Mélanie and Stéphanie Boulay on Instagram. It did take us more time to get out of the kernel that has made the world professionally, but we can’t go back, or stay in the status quo. We leave today the management team of Dare To Care Records.”

“We believe that Eli Bissonnette has made poor choices in the past, has also noted the duo. We also believe that it is on the right track. Change is possible and we can all learn, heal, and everyone deserves a second chance.”

Contained certainly one of the most popular artists signed by DTC, Cœur de pirate has also turned to Instagram to announced that she had “taken the decision to break my relationship of stewardship with Eli Bissonnette” and denouncing “a system rooted in patriarchy toxic”.

“I am part of this community since I was 18 years old. I have been picked almost by chance by someone who has believed in me, and that I gave all my trust. We did great things together. I am directly related to its success and the success of its box, I have funded a lot of projects, in the end, due to my work. It’s okay, I like to be able to help”, noted author-composer-interpreter.

“But my work, my efforts, my success should not be used to feed the evil, the secrets, the abuse of power, the artists who have, frankly, no deal there,” added Béatrice Martin, from his true name.

“I have long wanted to believe in the person who has believed in me, and I feel guilty for having done it, has also stated the musician. A given time, that’s enough. As a person who has experienced sexual assault many times in my life, I can’t stay there doing nothing, to support a system rooted in patriarchy toxic.”

ADAMUS MAKES HIS MEA CULPA

Targeted since Wednesday by charges of sexual misconduct made anonymously on Instagram through the account victims_voices_montreal, Bernard Adamus has offered his mea culpa and said that he was going to take a break from the professional.

“I don’t know exactly where to start to be the most humble as possible and confess that I have often exaggerated, that sex and alcohol are too often poorly mixed in my very tumultuous life since 10 years in the music industry”, he wrote on Instagram.

Adamus has admitted “have been aggressive in my actions and my words on more than one occasion and it goes without saying that I have an immense amount of work to do on me before we continue anything.”

“I need to work harder on my faults, my habits and my behaviour with women”, he also recognized.

