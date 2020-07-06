The alleged intruder Rideau Hall was in possession of four firearms
Last Thursday, according to the RCMP, the suspect, who was armed, had broken down the gate with his van and headed on foot towards the residence of Trudeau. Police then managed to bargain with him and eventually arrested without anyone being injured.
6 July 2020 16: 39
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The man accused of having broken down the grid of Rideau Hall with his pickup truck last Thursday was armed with two hunting rifles, a shotgun and a revolver, and threatened the prime minister Justin Trudeau, according to police.
Court documents recently published to add details on the charges brought last week against the military Corey Hurren after the incidents of July 2.
A police officer of the royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP) said under oath that Corey Hurren had in his possession this morning a M-14 rifle, which is prohibited in Canada, as well as two shotguns and a revolver.
The document indicates that Corey Hurren had obtained a permit for the M-14 rifle, which generally means that he or a member of his family already owned when this weapon became prohibited in Canada. He did not, however, permit for the revolver.
The Manitoba is also accused of having a big-capacity clip, which is prohibited without a permit.
Except for 21 charges related to weapons, he is also accused of having threatened to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister.
Corey Hurren is a member of canadian Rangers in the West, according to the military, but he was in full-time service during the summer as part of the operations related to the pandemic COVID-19. The staff ensured that it was not in possession of military weapons.
The RCMP says that Corey Hurren was struck Thursday morning, a grid leading to Rideau Hall, the official residence of the governor general of Canada, Ottawa. It is also found on this property another residence, Rideau Cottage, nicknamed “the bungalow Curtain”, which is currently hosting Mr. Trudeau and his family while we renovate the official residence of the prime minister, the “24 Sussex”, 600 metres away.
Last Thursday, according to the RCMP, the suspect, who was armed, had broken down the gate with his van and headed on foot towards the residence of Trudeau. Police then managed to bargain with him and eventually arrested without anyone being injured.