The american hockey League cancels the end of the season 2019-2020
Photo: Harry How / Getty Images / Agence France-Presse
The american hockey League has cancelled the rest of its season 2019-20, as well as the playoffs due to the pandemic of the COVID-19.
“The american hockey League has concluded that the recovery and the conclusion of the season 2019-2020 were not feasible given current conditions, said the release from the league. The attention of the League is now turned towards the preparation for the season 2020-2021.
“We are very grateful to the national hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in the management of the challenges of the last two months. “
The rank of AHL — based on the percentage of points — and the statistics as at 12 march last, are considered official, and will be used to determine the honors of the league for the season of 2019-2020.