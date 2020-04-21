The american sector of the energy shaken by the oil prices
Photo: Frederic J. Brown Agence France-Presse
Refineries in the u.s. have drastically lowered their rate of fire and are now working at 60% or 70 % of their capacity.
Donald Trump has promised Tuesday to help the gas sector and oil, which was ravaged by the steep fall of the price of a barrel of oil, the bankruptcy and you will see hundreds of companies are already heavily indebted.
“We never let fall our great american component of oil and gas “, has assured the us president in a tweet. He therefore directed his secretary of Energy and the secretary of the Treasury ” to make funds available for these very important companies and the jobs are guaranteed for a long time in the future “.
The president has not specified how much money could be put on the table, or what companies may claim.
The whole of the oil and gas sector is suffering from the pandemic. With the containment measures imposed to halt the spread of the COVID-19, the transport, as the plants are frozen. The application in gasoline or kerosene collapsed.
But the production takes a long time to adjust. Especially in the United States, where the energy sector is fragmented into a multitude of small and large companies that have, in the name of competition laws, not the right coordinate.
Result : the reserves are exploding. And due to lack of storage space sufficient in the United States, some investors have been forced to pay to get rid of a barrel of WTI is quoted in New York that they had on paper and that were likely to materialize in their backyard, if they’re separated not in time.
This quality of crude closed Monday at -37,63 dollars per barrel.
The other contracts of WTI or Brent, listed in London, have also lost more than two-thirds of their value since the beginning of the year.
While investors seem to be betting on a rally in the coming months, the situation is far from encouraging, according to Stewart Glickman of the firm CFRA.
“The contract for delivery in April 2021 displays a price of 33 dollars approximately, which is below the level of profitability for many companies exploration and production “, he explains to AFP. “Those who survive are those who have kidney financial the more solid “.
The companies in the sector have largely benefited from very low interest rates in recent years and the willingness of financial players to lend them the money to get into debt massively. This has allowed the United States to become the world’s leading producer of black gold.
Small-scale producers
But where to find money now to pay back the loan ?
“To survive, they can issue new shares, but their price is so low currently that it isn’t worth it “, says Dr. Glicksman.
“They can issue bonds but they are competing with so much other business that they would have to accept a level of absurd interest. They may also borrow from banks that take guarantee of their oil reserves, but these last are not worth much now “, he adds.
The first victims are likely to be, according to him, the small producers, which extract each day for 10 to 15 barrels. “There are thousands throughout the United States which, in the aggregate, represent approximately 8 % to 10 % of the u.s. production of crude oil “.
“Then, there will be the listed companies of which the ratio between debt and capital is 35 % or more” and that can be difficult to repay the interest.
“The sector of exploration and production is so badly in debt in the United States that the current prices are likely to create the greatest number of bankruptcy filings ever recorded in modern history “, for its part, had written the firm Rystad in a note at the beginning of April.
Over 9000 companies in the sector, if the barrel remains at $ 20, about 140 could be bankrupt in 2020, and nearly 400 in 2021, had then predicted its experts.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation, specialized in the deposits of shale in North Dakota and in Colorado (west), has already deposited the balance sheet at the end of April. And several of the large major oil companies have drastically revised downwards their spending.
On the side of the refineries, which buy crude for the transform, the low prices do not necessarily have good business, note Marc Amons the firm Wood Mackenzie.
The falling demand for petrol and kerosene has “substantially reduce refiners’ margins, and they have accordingly lowered the refined volumes “, he says.
The refineries have drastically lowered their rate of fire and are now working at 60% or 70 % of their capacity, where usually, at the approach of large-scale movements of summer vacation, they are more than 90 %.
But they are probably not specifically on government support to get by, advance Mr. Amons. Like the rest of the sector, ” they expect above all a recovery in demand as the measures of restriction will be lifted. “