Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada now indicates that for those who arrive in the United States, the border services officers will accept, instead of the famous licence that was issued before the 18th of march, a “letter of introduction to the point-of-entry”, which shows that the demand for a study permit has been approved.
27 July 2020 14: 49
The american students will be able to more easily enter Canada
The canadian Press
WASHINGTON — Ottawa has loosened some restrictions in the canada-u.s. border that would have prevented first year students from the United States to come to Canada.
An update of the guidelines of the government for foreign students, published quietly on Friday, now indicates that the new students from the United States there may be more in need of a study permit issued before 18 march, the day where the restrictions at the canada-u.s. border have been announced for the first time by Ottawa and Washington.
The parents of many american students of first year and argued that it would have been impossible for these youth to come to Canada to begin their studies because they have not had time to approve their license before 18 march, even if they have been accepted into a canadian university.
Other parents in the United States remain wary, because the restrictions at the borders, prohibit foreign visitors to enter Canada for reasons of “non-essential”. However, this description could include the students in the course will be offered completely online.
In addition, the exception granted in sweet only applies to students arriving from the United States — where cases of COVID-19 steadily increasing for the past few weeks.