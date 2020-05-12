The american vice-president Mike Pence will limit its contacts
The american vice-president Mike Pence is put in quarantine.
May 10, 2020 19h03
Updated at 21h34
WASHINGTON, dc — The american vice-president Mike Pence will limit his contact, but will not quarantine absolute, after one of its employees had been declared positive with the COVID-19 last week.
An official of the administration said that Mike Pence was limited voluntarily its outputs, and worked at home. It has been repeatedly stated negative to the COVID-19 from having been exposed to the virus, but the vice-president follows the advice of doctors.
The decision of Mike Pence comes just after three members of the working group on the coronavirus of the White House were quarantined after being in contact with the assistant and spokesman for Mike Pence, Katie Miller.
Mike Pence was informed Friday morning of the positive test before leaving Washington for a day trip in Iowa
“The vice-president, Pence will continue to follow the advice of the medical unit of the White House and is not in quarantine,” said the spokesman Devin O’malley. “In addition, the vice-president, Pence has been declared negative each day and plans to be at the White House on Monday”.