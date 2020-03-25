The former head of the scouting Department CSKA Maxim Dyukov told about Alexander Golovin in Monaco and offer Juventus.

Summer worked on specific positions. Looking for quality players for minimum money. Assemble team needed for June. The same for vitinho left just after the July Cup, about the same time, determined the future of Golovin. So a solid budget we had. But even then, almost 100 percent were convinced that Sasha will go to Chelsea, Juventus or Monaco. And from the Italians the first proposal came before the world Cup. But the amount was not acceptable to CSKA. Much below 20 million.

Sasha made the right choice. I was among those who recommended him to Monaco. It plays, grows and adds. After the world Cup and move to Europe, he finally became the leader of the team on a par with Pedophilia. I am deeply convinced that at Chelsea he wouldn’t play. How can we come under a new coach (Surrey) who takes on the position of Golovin their favourite player (Jorginho)?

— I think in three years Golovin will move to England. Time: it will take, already an accomplished football player, not just promising. Two: he’s coming for big money. Three: it is very important to come to a top club in top status: because the status will not allow the coach to sit you on the bench, it is very important Dyukov was quoted by the source.

Recall, Golovin moved to Monaco in 2018. It was reported that the transfer amount of 30 million euros. In the composition of Monegasques he spent 65 games in which he scored 7 goals.

