The announcement of distribution of masks elicits a mixed reception in Montreal-Nord
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
In front of the press, François Legault prayed again to the citizens using the public transport wearing a mask.
The commitment of Quebec to massively distribute masks in the collective transport and within the metropolitan population has received a mixed reception in Montreal-Nord, one of the neighborhoods most affected by the COVID-19.
To curb the spread of the virus, the government will give a million face masks to the City of Montreal for distribution in the public transport and in neighbourhoods most affected by the pandemic. He will also pay $ 6 million to transport companies in the Greater Montreal so that they offer to their user.
Prime minister Francois Legault made the announcement Friday during his press briefing every day, from Montreal for a second day in a row. “You think you be able in the next few days to provide masks free of charge”, he advanced, without however specifying how this massive distribution would articulate.
On-the-ground organizations assisting the citizens in this crisis, welcome the new, who falls to the peak. “People were just looking forward to getting the masks”, says one of the side of the Table area of Montreal-North, which has been informed at the same time as the public.
But several questions remain unanswered, it is immediately noticed. “How does one ensure a fair distribution” asks for his hand Will Prosper, the co-founder of the organization Hoodstock. It has distributed some 7,000 masks through Montreal-North, as well as gloves and a good number of visors.
Another sign that the COVID-19 strike hard : the district itself has undertaken the distribution of some 40,000 covers-faces to its population, of which a large proportion works within the healthcare network.
“It’s good to have access to masks, but we were already struggling to find a job. It’s become a rare commodity,” says Mr. Prosper. “And like many government announcements, it always takes time before it materializes on the ground,” he adds.
As of Friday, Quebec had identified 50 new deaths related to the COVID-19, for a total of 3401. There were 696 new cases of contamination, for a total of 41 420. About 1822 people were hospitalized across the province — a drop of 13 compared to the last 24 — hours, of which 191 (+1) to the intensive care unit.
In front of the press, François Legault prayed again to the citizens using the public transport wearing a mask. Ditto for those who live in areas “hot” of Montréal and of Laval, where infection rates are high.
The prime minister still planning to make the masks mandatory in public transport. “I do not exclude, but I would like much better that people respect the guidelines”, he argued.
Roxane Borgès Da Silva, professor at the School of public health at the University of Montreal, hope just that the Quebecers the following, to avoid coming one day to the tickets. And even if it was a little slow to do so, the government must continue to “lead by example”, she said, in reference to the trio Legault-McCann-Arruda now decked out in masks handcrafted in the margins of their conference.
“This announcement could have been made earlier, but it is good to do before we déconfine more” the Great Montreal, the judge from his side, Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, a pediatrician and microbiologist-infectiologist at hôpital Sainte-Justine.
If the mask is likely to slow the spread of the virus in public places, we must not, however, see its mass distribution as a “miracle cure,” she says. The virus is already lodged in several houses, where we drop the covers-face.
Workforce
François Legault is back on Friday about his meeting the previous day with the regional directors of public health and the presidents-general managers of the CIUSSS and CISSS. The “grand challenge” is the lack of workers, especially of qualified staff in NURSING homes.
The chief caquiste has also reiterated his wish to improve quickly the salaries of nurses and orderlies, to whom his government granted premiums temporary. “We hope to have an agreement with the trade unions for these bonuses become permanent,” said Mr. Legault.
The prime minister also recalled that it is considering nationalising the whole of the NURSING homes of the province. In the private centres — like the one in Herron in Dorval, where it was the slaughter — it’s “more complicated” to conduct inspections and require accountability, he argued.
The minister Proulx promises a guide for conservators, and then changed his mind
The restaurant owners are still in the black, even after two parliamentary committees which have largely addressed their difficulties on Friday.
The minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx, has promised to send in the day a guide to recovery to the restorers, which are among the most affected by the crisis of the COVID-19. “You just informed me that today, we are going to send them this guide-there […] for a return to the activities in the restoration “, she announced. But she soon ravisée in commission virtual Friday, stating towards the end of the trade, and eventually, the guide was not ready and that it would not be immediately sent to you.
It has caused confusion, even within his own staff, when she stated : “It is a committee which will present a guide today, small precision, so it is the committee of restoration. “His press officer, Sandra O’connor, was forced to clarify that the guide in question was a guide to sanitary measures for the sector of the restoration and that it was currently in preparation for the CNESST. The minister Proulx went on to say that the goal was to help entrepreneurs prepare for the reopening, for example, of the dining rooms, when it will be permitted.
She added that an inter-ministerial committee, composed of the ministers of Agriculture, Economy, Labour and Finance, focused currently on scenarios of recovery. It has not advanced dates. Unlike many other economic sectors that have had either of the signals to prepare plans of déconfinement even begun, restaurant operators are still waiting. They call for at least one calendar to be ready to reopen to the arrival of the beautiful season.
The canadian Press