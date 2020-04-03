The anxiety returned in force on the markets
Photo: Angela Weiss Agence France-Presse
In view of the many uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the pandemic COVID-19, the global markets have yielded to the blues on Wednesday, sweeping the optimism that seemed to prevail in the beginning of the week.
The parisian market has dropped from 4.30 %, Frankfurt 4.23 per cent and London 3,83 %. Milan was down by 2.97% and Madrid + 3.04 %.
Wall Street gave also to the concern. To 13: 10 pm (Montreal time), the index featured Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.84 percent, the index expanded S & P 500 4.32 %, and the Nasdaq, to the strong staining technology, from 3.89 %.
“We have no reason to start rising sustainably before we have certainty […] as an output of this containment which puts a total stop to our economic activity “, analyzed with the AFP Michael Jacoby, head of the brokerage continental Europe chez Oddo Securities.
“We are in a phase of exchanges the stock” very short-termist, according to him, ” with microrebonds, but the general trend remains completely negative “.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in December in China, more than 865 000 cases were officially reported worldwide, of which more than half in Europe, 189 000 in the United States and more than 110 000 in Asia.
“Quarter black “
The acceleration deadly virus in the United States, which now has the largest number of victims in China, and where the president, Donald Trump, has asked his fellow citizens to prepare for weeks for “very very painful” has had a substantial impact.
“Stock Exchanges around the world have completed a quarter black, one of the worst in History” and ” the passing of the baton between the first quarter and the second looks delicate after the about dark Donald Trump on the situation to be expected in the next two weeks in the United States “, also stresses Tangi Le Liboux, a strategist from the broker Aurel BGC.
The oil, which had regained a little of his breath on Tuesday, was also in decline. To 13 h (Montreal time), WTI in New York fell 1.76 %, to 20,12 usd, while Brent crude in London fell 6.38 % to 24,67 dollars.
The debt market, on the other hand is still not let go of his calm, ending the session without much change.
“It is important to note that a big part of the bond market is in the process of returning to normal “, starting with government bonds, ” observes Benjamin Melman, director of Management Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. On this ground, ” the central banks have regained control “.
Side currency, the euro fell 1 % against the dollar, to 1,0921 dollar, to 13 a.m. (Montreal time)
The indicators of the day, which now include the disastrous effects of the pandemic, alourdissaient a little more atmosphere.
Statistics gloomy
The wave of unemployment linked to the new coronavirus has started to get to the United States, where private companies have eliminated 27,000 jobs in march, but the true effects of the virus on the job will mainly be felt in April.
In the euro area, unemployment has risen in February to its lowest level since the financial crisis but is expected to increase substantially in march because of the sars coronavirus.
For the automobile, the historic fall of more than 70 % of the French market and the collapse of sales in Japan, figures published a little earlier in the day, had already set the tone.
“We’re not going to succeed to stop the recession, on the other hand one can create the conditions for a restart correct the 3rd and 4th quarters “, analyzed with the AFP Gilles Moëc, chief economist for the Axa group.
“What is absolutely central is that it is not necessary that there be waves of defects of companies,” he continued. In the United States, “it is necessary to go very, very quickly and I think it is this also which explains the wait-and-see market : we have had packages (monetary and fiscal), we know what is expected, it is now to be sure that it will go to the public concerned, in particular the United States, where” it is necessary to invent a few things of zero ” in terms of deployment of public aid.