The apparel retailers will have to adjust to the time post-COVID
Ross Marowits
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The pandemic of COVID-19 has swept over the canadian sector of the mode, such as a hurricane, causing severe damage and some casualties in its wake. The closure widespread shopping centres and offices and the cancellation of holidays and major events have been devastating, claimed the boss of Harry Rosen, one of the main retailers of clothing for men in the country.
“We survive,” said president and chief executive officer of the company, Larry Rosen, adding that online orders had jumped almost 500 %.
“(E-commerce) has been very, very strong, but this does not compensate still not our national footprint of retail.”
Mr. Rosen emphasized that the coronavirus had accelerated the trends which the industry faces, including the growing sales of casual wear for the office and e-commerce.
“I mean, people don’t wear a suit when they work at home”, he illustrated.
Even if some sales of office clothes could well never come back, even after the reopening of the offices, Mr. Rosen think most people will, because there will always be opportunities to dress more chic at the office, or special occasions.
“If people can sit at home and wear fleece, they are going to wear fleece, but this will change. It will all come back. How fast, nobody is really sure, but it will all come back.”