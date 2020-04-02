The area of forest fires in Siberia has exceeded 100 thousand hectares
April 2, 2020 | News | No Comments|
In Siberia, the area of forest fires continues to grow and has already reached 105 thousand hectares, writes the “Taiga.Info”.
The most affected Zabaykalsky Krai, which accounts for a large part of the fires – 90 thousand hectares. At the same time Avialesohrana captures 16 fires in Transbaikalia only in the area of 973 ha.
In the Irkutsk region fires is 6.7 thousand hectares. MOE conducts preventive annealing on the area more than 1,5 thousand hectares in Slyudyanka, Usol, Shelekhov, Zima, Tulunskiy areas, in Irkutsk, Cheremkhovo, Svirsk and Tulun. In Buryatia burn 5 thousand hectares of forest, mostly in Kyakhtinsky region. Fire seen also in the Krasnoyarsk region, Kemerovo region and the Khakassia Republic.