Mauricio Pochettino is the main candidate to replace the Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in case of being fired from the English team.

An Argentine coach could replace Solskjaer at Manchester United

Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino is the main candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, who ranks 16th. place in the Premier League and last date they fell 6-1 against Tottenham , the British press said today.

The heavy defeat against Tottenham and very bad campaign of the United questioned the continuity of Solskjaer as coach of the team with the Argentine Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo.

Ed Woodward , United's executive director, is a great admirer of Pochettino and, according to the Daily Star newspaper, he has already contacted the Santa Fe to offer him the position.

Pochettino , 48, managed Tottenham until November 2019 and is widely recognized in England for leading the London side to last year's Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool .