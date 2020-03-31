The Armenians of Ukraine are actively involved in measures to combat the spread of coronavirus
The Armenian community of Ukraine is actively involved in the process to combat coronavirus. Reporters found that “FR s” in regional communities, the focal points and staffs for an effective organization of assistance to the needy.
As reported AnalitikaUA.net generated lists of incoming high-risk lesions of the infection, to providing direct assistance in the areas involved representatives of youth organizations and the relevant sectors, primarily physicians. The measures also involved business representatives. The needy are distributed masks, antiseptics, medicines, and food packages, carried out a massive information and Advisory work.
The head of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen shatvoryan, made an appeal in connection with the situation with coronavirus. Expressing gratitude to the regional communities and those who provide assistance and support to all the needy who need it these days.
It is reported that recently, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia Norik Gevorgyan handed Ternopil University hospital drugs to combat coronavirus.