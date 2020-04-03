The art Museum of Joliette, “a well-kept secret”
Jessica Dostie
Special Collaboration
March 7, 2020
Photo: Steve Montpetit
Renovated in 2015, and now all dressed in glass, the art Museum of Joliette offers a breathtaking view of the L’assomption river.
This text is part of the special Museums
Camped in a green state of the art on the banks of the L’assomption river, the Musée d’art de Joliette (MAJ) cache a collection of well-stocked 8700 works. Look at this ” secret a little too well-kept “, says its director general and chief curator, Jean-François Bélisle.
Few art lovers know that one of the most important collections of art in Quebec is kept in Lanaudière, in a little over an hour from the city centre of Montreal. Although begun in the 1940s at the Seminary of Joliette by father Wilfrid Corbeil, a member of the Clerics of Saint-Viateur, the collection is not limited to religious works. “Our collection covers 5000 years of history, from 3000 bc to today “, summarizes Jean-François Bélisle.
The permanent exhibition The islands together in this 150 in rotation. Among those that it is possible to admire currently the executive director lists his favorites : “in Addition to The green grapes of Paul-Émile Borduas, the first acquisition of the father Corbeil, we outline also the Strait of Juan de Fuca by Emily Carr, Nature morte, onions of Ozias Leduc, the Glow of red No. 4 of Françoise Sullivan, Nechtiger Tog of Marion Wagschal and The islands met # 4 John McEwen. “
Furthermore, in order to allow visitors to discover other treasures of this vast collection, the SHIFT has set up a special exhibition hall on the third floor. Space 3rd highlights a small selection of three to eight works which change three times a year, in dialogue with the theme of each season.
Showcase state of the art
More than 70 years after its foundation, in 2015, the SHIFT has undergone a facelift. The new architecture of the building, now all dressed in glass, offers a breathtaking view of the river which it overlooks.
It is also in the lobby, newly furnished and decorated that you can take a look at the installation of permanent Collections, suspended time, created by the multidisciplinary artist Claudie Gagnon from pieces of glass and crystal found in flea markets. “It evokes the idea of a chandelier from old, and this is rather surprising in a modern building,” explains Jean-François Bélisle, adding that its most recent acquisition, 22 bronze sculptures dating from the late Nineteenth century and early Twentieth, will be the subject of a temporary exhibition this summer.
Musée d’art de Joliette, 145, rue du Père-Wilfrid-Corbeil Joliette.