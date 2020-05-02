The art of not giving up
Catherine Martellini
May 2, 2020
Jean-Michael Seminaro
Yannick De Serre considers his artistic approach to the tensions caused by the absence of social rejection and loneliness.
In addition to being a visual artist, Yannick Greenhouse works as a nurse in the emergency of the jewish general Hospital of Montreal, which was the first hospital to accommodate the patients with the COVID-19 in Montreal. Between the fatigue and the constant fear of infecting others, he draws his strength to continue in the solidarity that shows him daily of the population.
Yannick De Serre was first studied in the visual arts before turning to nursing education to provide financial support for his art That is almost 16 years that he exercised the profession of the nurse in the emergency department. Even if he is trained to deal with serious situations, jamaisil had to maintain a cadence is also supported.
“As it was the first screening centre, we saw initially a lot of people and they had to adapt through it all sanitary measures, which changed virtually all four hours of the start of a pandemic “, he says.
Even if, after more than a month, the hospital found her wandering to go, the physical fatigue has started to come out after the adrenaline rush, in addition to psychological tiredness.
“I fall asleep from 19-h,” he admits. I would like to do as others and go for a run or make my bread, but I do have more energy after my work day. A chance that I have a spouse who helps me with all the daily tasks. “
The latter lays it at work and just pick it every day : it is his way of breaking the sense of containment and a way of showing support.
Colleagues as a balm for social
The idea of finding colleagues who are experiencing the same thing as him, give Yannick the courage to continue.
“I’m talking about with my friends and my boyfriend, people don’t understand my reality to the same degree as my colleagues,” he says. Even if there was a non-said about what we saw, it really is therapeutic to see them and go out of the house. “
The very recognition that they also receive the population — free meals in restaurants, gifts, flowers — it alleviates a great deal of their burden and makes them live a lot of emotions in the teams, which are skin deep currently.
“In 16 years of career at the emergency, this is the first time that we feel so much solidarity,” he says. The emergency, it is a bit of a mid-ungrateful hospitals : the people there are just passing and you do therefore not have as many relationships with the patients. “
Despite this pressure, Yannick found a way to support the arts community, who is also experiencing difficult times.
“As I still have a salary and that I know I’m privileged, I bought recently most of the works of artists and, when I sell parts, I put some of the money to centers of art that I want to support them,” says he.
It has also launched a collection of funds from his colleagues to help the CIRCA, an artist-run centre.
Coincidence if it is one, he considers his artistic approach to the tensions caused by the absence of social rejection and loneliness. Despite all this food for thought that feeds in this time, he admits that it is more difficult to create in the current context.
His mind is taken over by the after-COVID, who seemed to him more far away than for the general population.
“There will be at some point a lull, but the case will continue during the next year for health care workers,with all that this means as measures of distance with friends and family,” laments there.