The artificial intelligence in the service of the transport of containers
Photo: CMM
The project focuses in particular on the follow-up of medical products and the food industry.
A project of the Port of Montreal and the supergrappe artificial intelligence Scale HAVE established to identify and keep track of essential goods to the edge of the container is closely followed by other port authorities in the world, said on Tuesday the p.-d. g. of the Port, Sylvie Vachon.
Announced at the beginning of the month of may in the framework of a list of what finance Scale HAVE to face the crisis of the COVID-19, the project, which also uses the cluster logistics CargoM, including on the follow-up of medical products and food, including the importance of efficient delivery has been highlighted by the difficulties caused by the pandemic.
“What we would like to do is identify quickly those containers, and when identified, issue a notice to the various partners of the logistic chain. For example, to say that if one waits for a boat of 4000 containers, there are 400 who are identified as carriers of essential products, and we know that the 400 will arrive at such a time, would be unloaded at that particular time, on this date, ” said Ms. Vachon during an online chat organized by the Chamber of commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.
“The entire supply chain would be notified, and it is as if the container had a VIP treatment. It could be taken care of and immediately pulled out of the port. One could even follow his footsteps to the place of destination, ” said Ms. Vachon.
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
The p.-d. g. of the Port of Montréal, Sylvie Vachon
According to the p.-d. g. of the Port of Montreal, several ports in Canada and elsewhere — especially in the collaborative chainPORT, which brings together 13 authorities in the world, including Montreal, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Shanghai and Singapore — are waiting for the results ” to see if we can develop this algorithm “. She added that ” probably […] firms like Ivado Labs [which is also participating in the project] will be able to export this expertise because it will be of interest to all the world, in Canada and internationally “.
The port of Montreal experienced two important chapters of his history in a few months. A few weeks before the pandemic, the port authority has had to manage the consequences of the barricades railway, which have had the effect of stuck in the Port a number of containers in Ontario and the american Midwest.
“We ended up with a situation where the containers that arrive at us to get out to the outside of the country, or who come among us, were to be temporarily stored because there were companies that could not receive them. Obviously, this is a situation that could not last. On the one hand, if we block the entrance door, the problem is going to be much bigger. Also, untangle all of this merchandise, the make on the grounds of the Port, it is not obvious either. “The cluster, CargoM has quickly made an inventory of available land to find 1.6 million square feet of interior space and 17 million square feet outside. The Port could not “become an open-air warehouse,” said his p.-d. g. ” We haven’t really lived in a situation of congestion. I think he was just taken at the right time to avoid it. “
The pandemic, however, has had the effect of modifying in depth the management of the business, first and foremost because of the health measures put in place with stakeholders, including union representatives. In addition, Ms. Vachon explained that the human resources working on the optional port of bracelets intelligent purring to notify the wearer that it is less than two metres away from a colleague. This solution would be a among the other. “And in the case where a person would be, unfortunately, reached, one could trace the people with whom she has been in contact. “