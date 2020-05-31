The artist Christo is no more
Photo: Wolf Volz Archives Agence France-Presse
In this photo from 1985, Christo (right) is alongside the minister of Culture of France during the wrapping of the Pont-Neuf in Paris.
The artist Christo, famous for his monumental creations such packing of the monuments such as the Pont-Neuf in Paris and the Reichstag of Berlin, died Sunday at the age of 84 years, said his staff on his account Facebook official. The artist, born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, Bulgaria, “died of natural causes on may 31, 2020 at his home in New York,” according to a message issued by his “office” on his page Facebook.
This man of slender figure, with semi-long hair become white, had formed with his wife, Jeanne-Claude, one of the couples more media in contemporary art, they have marked their works in situ, requiring years of design and millions of dollars to only last a few days. Inventor of a new kind of art again, “the fabric covering of the space,” Christo had wrapped in cloth the Pont Neuf in Paris (1985) and the Reichstag building, Berlin (1995).
“Christo has lived his life to the fullest, not only in imagining the seemingly impossible, but in the doing. The work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude has brought together people in shared experiences around the world, and their work lives on in our hearts and our memories, ” write of its employees in their message.
Born June 13, 1935 in Gabrovo, Bulgaria, Christo had fled in 1956 in a freight train the communist regime and the soviet realism taught at the beaux-arts in Sofia. He had met in 1958 in Paris, his French wife, Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, who died in 2009. Christo had elected residence in New York and obtained the american citizenship.
His latest project in preparation, the packaging of the Arc de triomphe de l’etoile in Paris, who was announced as one of the most spectacular events of the start of September, had been postponed for one year due to uncertainties related to the coronavirus. This achievement remains “on track” for the period from September 18 to October 3, 2021, sets out his or her entourage on Facebook.