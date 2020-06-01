The Association des camps du Québec holds out hope for this summer
Because of the measures put in place to reduce the risk of the spread of the COVID-19, it will take more monitors, more staff to disinfect objects, washing hands, and more local for the rainy days.
May 30, 2020 16h13
Janie Gosselin
The Press
The director-general of the Association des camps du Québec, Eric Beauchemin, a good hope to obtain government assistance to allow the day camp to host a good number of kids this summer.
“We see that the Ministry is working on solutions,” he said in a telephone interview.
Mr. Beauchemin had sounded the alarm a few days ago, warning the government of François Legault of the impossibility for the vast majority of day camps for children without financial assistance. He had asked Quebec for a confirmation before 29 may. “There is not a day nearly, he answered Saturday. But it takes time for the camps are ready, staff will be trained. “
