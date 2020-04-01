The Association of airports of Ukraine published an open letter to Zelensky and Shmygalev in connection with the crisis
Aviasfera requests for state support.
The Board and the members of the Association “Airports of Ukraine” published an open letter to President Vladimir Zelensky and Prime Minister Denis Shmyhalou in the absence of state support in the absence of air due to the coronavirus.
As published on the website of the airport “Kiev”, the statement said this resulted in the complete cessation of revenues among all participants of the transport market.
“Only a drop in the volume of services in the airspace of Ukraine as of March 24, has already reached 87% with the prospect of further declines. experts predict the aviation market and international organizations, resumption of pre-crisis volumes may be delayed for at least 2-3 years according to the optimistic scenario,” the letter reads.
It is noted that in several countries governments have taken action to support Aviastar: reduce tax rates, are deferred terms of payment or cancel it completely, to pay compensation of expenses on payment of labor during the downtime.
In this regard, the members of the Association ask the authorities to take such measures:
- to approve the state target program of support of Aviastar for the purpose of leveling the negative consequences of the continued existence and development;
- budget allocation of airports and the state enterprise “ukraeroruh” subsidies to Finance the provision of services to airlines and flights of aircrafts of the Ministry of defense;
- providing airports, airlines irrevocable direct cash assistance from the state that will provide them with the minimum operation;
- exemption of airlines from payment of VAT, a single fee for obligatory state social insurance and income tax for natural persons for 2-4 quarters 2020.
“The only possible way to save the aviation industry of Ukraine and consistency of business during the crisis is to unite efforts of government, airlines of different ownership forms. All we need to consolidate efforts for the development and implementation of a unified state program of support of the sphere”, – stated in the message.