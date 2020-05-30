The athletes are worried by the resumption of sporting activities
Chris Thompson is a carrier of the ball in the NFL.
May 28, 2020 21h36
Howard Fendrich
Associated Press
Chris Thompson is a carrier of the ball in the NFL. He is also the father of a little girl aged 4 months, Kali. Can you guess which of these two facts is more important when considering the possibility of return to work during the pandemic of the COVID-19?
“If I’m going to train or play and I am back home with the virus, it is not yet strong enough to fight something like that. For me, this is my biggest concern,” said Thompson, who has signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars this month, after seven seasons with the Washington Redskins.
“We are not robots, he said. I understand those who say that they need the sport to forget about their worries, but it is also necessary to think of us. When the camps begin, 90 guys coming from 90 different places will be gathered in the same place (…) and it is common that microbes or viruses are spread within a team.”
The concerns of Thompson are shared by many athletes and several sports resume, or plan a resumption of their activities.
The journalists of theAssociated Press talked to more than two dozens of athletes from around the globe – representing seven countries and 11 sports – in order to better understand their concerns regarding the resumption of the game. What emerged from these interviews is the sense that these athletes are in the same position as the rest of society and ask the same questions: is it that we are safe? How can I ensure that my family and I remain healthy without drugs or vaccines?
“There’s a lot of uncertainty, noted defender of the New Jersey Devils Connor Carrick. All has not yet been studied, even if it looks like it’s been an eternity that we live in this situation.”
“It is even difficult sometimes to understand what we need to be wary,” said Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who has won nine major tournaments of tennis in double.
Mattek-Sands believes in spite of all that the people in charge of his sport will do everything in their power to ensure the safety of participants, what was the consensus among the athletes interviewed by the AP.
Other topics raised questions.
“There are these billionaires who are the owners (of the teams) and that could make all of the social distancing in their dressing room during that we will be on the field to play matches in front of the bleachers empty, said Kelvin Beachum, a free agent of the NFL. I think this would be a very, very strange.”
The greatest concern relates to the availability and frequency of screening tests COVID-19. Some are reluctant to spend their time to provide samples of nasal secretions or blood.
“If the results are not known before a few days, it gives what? It is good to know if it is positive or negative, but if I give a sample today, I have a race tomorrow, but the outcome is known from only two days later, it doesn’t really help,” noted the skier Mikaela Shiffrin.
“Someone will have to ensure that the tests that are available and will help prevent the spread of the virus among the athletes,” insisted the baseball player Ryan Zimmerman.
Others were not even certain that there would be a consensus if the leaders required the taking of a vaccine.
“I think it would take a vaccine for play, said the baseball player Paul DeJong. But the line is thin between what (major league Baseball) can make to protect us and what it can do to increase his control over us.”
For those who play sports that require them to travel, such as golf or tennis, there are also fears concerning the spread of the virus from one country to the other.
“You don’t want to have played a role in the death of someone else,” said the golfer, irishman Padraig Harrrington.
Harrington noted that his mother was at risk, she is 80 years of age. Fears exceed, however, the families of the athletes. He must also think for coaches, therapists, officials, support staff teams and in stadiums, in addition to the families of all these people.
“The pressure to ‘return to game’ makes one thing clear: the athletes are not necessarily perceived as the humans they are, with the families they have,” concluded the specialist long jumper Tianna Bartoletta.