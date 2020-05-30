The Atlantic provinces do not bend: not Quebecers in transit to the Islands
The Îles-de-la-Madeleine
28 may 2020 21: 12
The Atlantic provinces do not bend: not Quebecers in transit to the Islands
Patrice Bergeron
The Canadian Press
You are planning a vacation in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine this summer? This will not be easy.
The Atlantic provinces do not intend to let Quebecers who would like to get there by road and the ferry: they are afraid that the travelers in transit, contaminating their populations relatively unaffected by the COVID-19.
The government Legault has hinted that negotiations are continuing with New Brunswick and Prince Edward island. Indeed, the quebec travellers wishing to go to the Islands must pass through New Brunswick, then take the Confederation bridge to l’île-du-Prince-Édouard, and finally take the ferry from Mouse to the destination of Cap-aux-Meules.
“(The leaders of the Atlantic provinces) are very sensitive to cold, they do not have a case (coronavirus), they are not open to be invaded by tourists to quebec during the summer season”, said Thursday in a telephone interview Nicky Cayer, the spokesperson of the minister of Relations canada, Sonia LeBel.
“We can’t force them to pass to our tourists on their territory.”
The government is working to find solutions, ” she however added.
The minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx, also indicated Wednesday that the number of air connections to the Islands would increase shortly.
Currently the Islanders who want to return home or leave the islands may do so by submitting a form to the police roadblocks erected in the Atlantic provinces.
Montreal
Moreover, the authorities are calling Montrealers to the patience. On Wednesday, the government Legault announced the déconfinement of the tourism industry from the 1st of June, but public Health had invited the vacationers to engage in tourism located in their own region.
However, it limits a lot of Montrealers, who could not book a cottage or a campground in another region.
Thursday, at the press conference to provide an update on the fight to the pandemic, the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, has been called to clarify the position.
He does not want a massive influx of vacationers to the metropolis in eastern Quebec, this to avoid a “seeding” of the coronavirus in regions spared by the virus.
Before you give carte blanche to the Montrealers to leave their region, he wants to see the epidemiological results of the déconfinement.
“In Montreal, we train to see what is happening. I prefer to be more cautious than not enough: I know that my prescription is not followed 100 %, it will be followed with a less large percentage. We will get back to you in about two weeks. When we will have seen what is the effect of the déconfinement in the metropolitan area, I’ll feel more secure.”