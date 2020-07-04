The Augustinian Sisters complete their challenge: more than $ 135,000 raised
For 20 days, the nine Sisters have walked around the Monastery with the time of 60 minutes as an expression of solidarity to the nursing staff.
July 4, 2020 17: 30
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
“Nurses day, nurses always. It was difficult for us to stay in the inaction during this pandemic,” we launched Sister Lise, on the last day of walking in support of the nursing staff. For 20 days, the nine friends have walked around the Monastery with the time of 60 minutes as an expression of solidarity.
The Augustinian Sisters can say mission accomplished. Their gesture has helped raise more than $ 135,000, and the number continues to increase.
This amount will be used to fund programs to accommodate the carers of sick people, a cause that the Sisters are defending with heart. A broad place will be reserved to accommodate these people who are going through painful moments.
“We are touched and moved by the response of the population. It’s been 40 years that they welcome the parents and relatives of the sick at the Monastery… it is a need of the population that we had identified. A team takes over and will continue to live our values of hospitality and respect. It has always been a home care assistant and it will become a place of hospitality renewed”, stated Sister Lise Tanguay, Superior General of the Federation of the Monasteries of the Augustines.
They have market in the heat and even in the rain. They insist : it was nothing compared to those who were working in accommodation centres shall be under the same heat, with masks, shields and gloves with sick people.
“You had to be reasonable and comply with the instructions of the public health… This walk allowed us to prove our solidarity towards all the caregivers, one had the impression of doing something”.
The new role, Régis Labeaume
The mayor of Quebec was invited to come and walk with the nine courageous women (the average age of the Sisters Augustines in Québec is 84 years old) for the last day of the campaign.
Régis Labeaume has recently confided that he had been at the bedside of his father for his last months of life. It accompanied him until the very last moments.
“When you see the number of health care workers who have been contaminated… it is great. I discovered the role of a caregiver in the last months. I had never stopped to requirements of this role, and this is not a simple one. I’ve done it in ideal conditions, my father was in agony in Quebec city, I live in Quebec. […] I discovered how the mental workload was significant. The other case, it is the feeling of guilt of not being there constantly. It may be heavier than all the rest,” he confided.
“Those who have this task and live in the area… it’s very expensive to be sick. It defeated a part of your life. I’ve done it for nine months, it is never funny to live the agony, but these same nine months when you live outside, it must be terrible.”
Mr. Labeaume said he was already listening to the Sisters, but now it includes further the cause that they defend. It is committed to give generously and to promote it.
“I understand the claims of these people. I’m going to try to help. Before the live, you can’t know what it is. I did not come to sleep here because I had an apartment, but for others, it relieves a bit of the daily life, you will rules and not the rest, although your good care, you can lighten the soul,” finishes the mayor of Quebec city.
For his listening, Mr. Labeaume is even leaving the Monastery pockets full of sugar to the cream… A gift from her friends.
It is still possible to make a donation to the great movement of compassion launched by the Augustinians of Quebec.