The authors of Call of Duty: Warzone forever banned more than 50 thousand cheaters
March 31, 2020 | Techno | No Comments|
Where a lot of players, usually enough and cheaters! Here and Call of Duty: Warzone not have passed this Cup – Infinity Ward permanently banned for more than 50 thousand of cheaters around the world.
Blog Activision Studio says that it has taken a number of measures to combat dishonest gamers:
- Infinity Ward monitors the data and identifies a probable violation.
- Looking at various cheats and hacks, including automatic aiming, the ability to see through walls and much more.
- The company is working on improving the in-game system for complaints of alleged cheaters. For example, plans for the simplification of the interface for more convenient reporting.
- All in-game complaints are analyzed and filtered based on key data.
- When a team finishes with the study of fresh complaints, followed by a new wave of locks.
Recall that only 10 days after the release of Warzone has attracted over 30 million players. It is expected that the threshold of 50 million users of the shooter will cross over the month.