The automobile boost to the international trade
Photo: Csaba Krizsan Associated Press
In Canada, imports are however declined by 14.3% and exports of 17.9% compared to February 2020.
The international trade rebounded sharply in June, driven by the automotive sector.
Imports increased 21.8 % and the exports grew by 17.1% in June. The trade deficit expanded to go from 1.3 billion in may to $ 3.2 billion in June.
Statistics Canada adds, however, that compared to February 2020, the month before that the economic impacts related to the pandemic are felt in Canada, imports are down by 14.3% and exports of 17.9 %.
“The total trade (exports + imports) has increased more than ever (+19,5 %), but is, however, remained at 16.1 % below the levels before the crisis “, adds the economist Jocelyn Paquet of the National Bank.
The federal agency indicates that the vehicles and auto parts represent more than two-thirds of the growth of exports.
“The imports and exports of vehicles and automotive parts jumped while the assembly plants in North America have buckled their first full month of production since February.
Despite the increase, Statistics Canada has warned that ” the production capacity of these plants remained lower than that observed before the pandemic,””, explained Jocelyn Package.
This participation of the auto sector is checked already in the GDP data may, unveiled last week.
In the progression of 4.5% of GDP, 17 of the 20 major sectors of activity have taken over the tone. The segment Services, and accommodation and food dominated the list with a growth of 24.2 %.
The construction is second with an increase of 17.6 %, followed by the retail trade and its thrust is 16.4 % under the impetus of a rise of 69 % at dealers of motor vehicles and parts, read the report of Statistics Canada.
“With the strong rebound of imports and exports in the automotive sector, it was perhaps not surprising that the total trade with the United States has climbed to a record high of 24.8 % in the month,” she said the economist of the National.
For their part, the United States has shown an increase of 9.4 % of exports and 4.7% of their imports, lowering the trade deficit to 50.7 billion u.s. dollars.
The firm Oxford Economics calculates that the total activity remains at 20 % under the level of February.