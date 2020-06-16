The BAFTAS will be held in April rather than in February 2021
The british Academy said the awards will be presented on 11 April, rather than February 14, as planned
June 16, 2020 9h58
Updated at 12h16
The canadian Press
LONDON — The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) have been deferred for two months next year, announced Tuesday the organizers. This decision follows the decision of the film academy in Hollywood to move the Oscars 2021 from February to April because of the outbreak of coronavirus.
The british Academy said the awards will be presented on 11 April, rather than February 14, as planned. The academy has also changed the eligibility rules so that films whose time spent in the room has been reduced or who are released directly online to be eligible.
The chairman of the committee of the film of the british Academy, Marc Samuelson, has said that the new date would give all the films with the best chances of benefit exit and be evaluated properly”.
The cinemas in the uk are closed from the 20th of march in the framework of a containment national slow the spread of the COVID-19.
The date of the award 2022 is in the process of revision.