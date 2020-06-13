The balance sheet of the COVID-19 continues its descent in Québec
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
A street scene from Montreal
The pandemic of sars coronavirus has made 16 new victims in Quebec in the last 24 hours. By adding the 31 deaths that occurred prior to the June 5, the balance sheet reached 5195 dead, announced Saturday the ministry of Health.
The most recent data of 158 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 53 824 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of hospitalizations continues to drag. The authorities have reported on 788 patients, a decrease of 52 in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in the intensive care has dropped from five, to 102.
Only 9811 sampling was carried out on 11 June, far from the target of 14 000 tests desired by the government. As to the number of scans performed on the same day, it amounts to 9483.
Even on the island of Montréal, the situation seems to be stabilizing. There were only 56 new cases for a total of 26 616. There were 5664 cases in Laval and 7556 in the Montérégie region.
The situation was stable everywhere else in the province.
In Canada
Up to now, there have been 98 367 cases confirmed or probable in all of Canada. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8105 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 53 824 cases in Quebec, including 5195 death ; 31 992 cases in Ontario, of which 2507 deaths ; 7346 case in Alberta, including 149 deaths ; 2709 case in British Columbia, including 168 deaths ; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, of which 62 deaths ; 663 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths ; 301 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths ; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths ; 154 cases in New Brunswick, including one fatality ; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed ; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed ; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.