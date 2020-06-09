The balance sheet of the COVID-19 increases of 45 deaths in Quebec
The most recent balance sheet reported 138 new cases, thus inflating the total number of people infected with 53 185.
The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased to 45 loss of life between Monday and Tuesday, announced on Tuesday that the government of Quebec, for a total of 5029 dead.
The number of hospitalizations decreased from 15 to reach a total of 961. Among them, 117 people are in intensive care, a decrease of four.
Sixty-three infections were added in the Montreal region, for a total of 26 351; we had added 83 between Sunday and Monday. There were 5617 cases in Laval and 7385 in the Montérégie region, respective increases of 12 and 36 cases.
The situation was stable everywhere else in the province.
The other developments of the day
The new democrats claim that the provision of canadian emergency (PCU) be extended as long as the pandemic will affect incomes of Canadians.
Canadians remain highly satisfied with the response of governments to respond to the health crisis. The pandemic has also given a serious boost of life to the liberals of Justin Trudeau, who see their voting intentions jump by about 15% compared to the month of January. This is reflected in the most recent survey conducted by Leger and the Association of canadian studies who has also taken the pulse of the population on the wearing of the mask, the reopening of restaurants, and the possibility of a second wave of the COVID-19.
Financially “out of breath” and feeling a victim of injustice, keepers of bars warn Quebec that some of them could be pushed to the “civil disobedience” if the government maintains its refusal to allow them to reopen at the same time as the restaurants.
