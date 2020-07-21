The balance sheet of the pandemic COVID-19 in the world [21 July]
A merchant indian shelters against the mosquitoes is obviously double protected, in Mumbai, on Tuesday.
21 July 2020 10h04
Agence France-Presse
PARIS – The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 610.604 dead in the world since the WHO office in China has reported the appearance of the disease at the end of December, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources Tuesday at 11: 00 am GMT.
Most of 14.736.130 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic, including at least 8.150.900 are now considered as cured.
This number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the real number of infections. Some countries test only for severe cases, others use the tests as a priority for tracing and number of poor countries do not have that capacity screening limited.
On the day of Monday, 4.323 new death and 212.052 new cases have been identified in the world. The countries that have recorded the most new deaths in their last balance-sheets are Brazil, with 632 deaths, India (587), and the United States (435).
The United States is the country most affected in terms of both numbers of deaths than cases, with 140.909 death for 3.830.926 cases, according to the counting of the Johns Hopkins university. At least 1.160.087 people have been declared cured.
