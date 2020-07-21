The balance sheet of the pandemic COVID-19 in the world [21 July]

A merchant indian shelters against the mosquitoes is obviously double protected, in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

21 July 2020 10h04

The balance sheet of the pandemic COVID-19 in the world [21 July]

Agence France-Presse

PARIS – The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 610.604 dead in the world since the WHO office in China has reported the appearance of the disease at the end of December, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources Tuesday at 11: 00 am GMT.

Most of 14.736.130 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic, including at least 8.150.900 are now considered as cured.

This number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the real number of infections. Some countries test only for severe cases, others use the tests as a priority for tracing and number of poor countries do not have that capacity screening limited.

On the day of Monday, 4.323 new death and 212.052 new cases have been identified in the world. The countries that have recorded the most new deaths in their last balance-sheets are Brazil, with 632 deaths, India (587), and the United States (435).

The United States is the country most affected in terms of both numbers of deaths than cases, with 140.909 death for 3.830.926 cases, according to the counting of the Johns Hopkins university. At least 1.160.087 people have been declared cured.

Le bilan de la pandémie de COVID-19 dans le monde [21 juillet]

Masks for sale are hanging on the clothesline at a residence in Los Angeles, Tuesday.

AFP, Chris DELMAS

After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil with 80.120 dead for 2.118.646 case, the United Kingdom with 45.312 dead (295.372 cases), Mexico with 39.485 dead (349.396 case), and Italy with 35.058 dead (244.624 case).

Among the hardest-hit countries, Belgium is the one that suffers the most number of deaths relative to its population, with 85 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom (67) Spain (61) Italy (58), and Sweden (56).

China (without the territories of Hong Kong and Macao) has officially counted a total of 83.693 cases (11 new between Monday and Tuesday), which 4.634 death (0 new), and 78.817 healings.

Europe accounted Tuesday at 11: 00 GMT 205.816 death for 2.971.431 case, Latin America and the Caribbean 164.216 death (3.880.684 case), the United States and Canada 149.793 death (3.941.552 case), the Asia 51.805 death (2.166.106 case), the Middle East 23.403 death (1.024.374 case), the Africa 15.416 death (737.948 case), and Oceania 155 deaths (14.043 case).

This balance sheet was created from data collected by the offices of the AFP with national competent authorities and information from the world health Organization (WHO). Because of the corrections made by the authorities, or in publications of late data, the figures increase over 24 hours may not correspond exactly to those published the previous day.

