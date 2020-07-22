The balance sheet of the pandemic COVID-19 in the world at 22 July [PHOTOS]
A gardener at work in Mexico city, Tuesday,
Share
July 22, 2020 8h42
Share
The balance sheet of the pandemic COVID-19 in the world at 22 July [PHOTOS]
Agence France-Presse
PARIS – The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 616.965 dead in the world since the WHO office in China has reported the appearance of the disease at the end of December, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Wednesday at 11: 00 GMT.
Most of 14.977.470 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic, including at least 8.338.900 are now considered as cured.
This number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the real number of infections. Some countries test only for severe cases, others use the tests as a priority for tracing and number of poor countries do not have that capacity screening limited.
On the day of Tuesday, 6.089 new death and 237.419 new cases have been identified in the world. The countries that have recorded the most new deaths in their last balance-sheets are Brazil with 1.367 new dead, the United States (974), and Mexico (915).
The United States is the country most affected in terms of both numbers of deaths than cases, with 142.068 death for 3.902.135 cases, according to the counting of the Johns Hopkins university. At least 1.182.018 people have been declared cured.
After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil with 81.487 dead for 2.159.654 case, the United Kingdom with 45.422 dead (295.817 cases), Mexico with 40.400 dead (356.255 case), and Italy with 35.073 dead (244.752 case).
+