The balance sheet of the pandemic COVID-19 in the world at 22 July [PHOTOS]

A gardener at work in Mexico city, Tuesday,

July 22, 2020 8h42

Agence France-Presse

PARIS – The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 616.965 dead in the world since the WHO office in China has reported the appearance of the disease at the end of December, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Wednesday at 11: 00 GMT.

Most of 14.977.470 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic, including at least 8.338.900 are now considered as cured.

This number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the real number of infections. Some countries test only for severe cases, others use the tests as a priority for tracing and number of poor countries do not have that capacity screening limited.

On the day of Tuesday, 6.089 new death and 237.419 new cases have been identified in the world. The countries that have recorded the most new deaths in their last balance-sheets are Brazil with 1.367 new dead, the United States (974), and Mexico (915).

The United States is the country most affected in terms of both numbers of deaths than cases, with 142.068 death for 3.902.135 cases, according to the counting of the Johns Hopkins university. At least 1.182.018 people have been declared cured.

After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil with 81.487 dead for 2.159.654 case, the United Kingdom with 45.422 dead (295.817 cases), Mexico with 40.400 dead (356.255 case), and Italy with 35.073 dead (244.752 case).

Police in indonesia are monitoring a protest near the presidential palace in Jakarta, on Wednesday. According to official figures, Indonesia has 91 751 reported cases and 4459 dead.

AFP, ADEK BERRY

Among the hardest-hit countries, Belgium is the one that suffers the most number of deaths relative to its population, with 85 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom (67) Spain (61) Italy (58), and Sweden (56).

China (without the territories of Hong Kong and Macao) has officially counted a total of 83.707 cases (14 new between Tuesday and Wednesday), which 4.634 death (0 new), and 78.840 healings.

Europe totaled Wednesday at 11: 00 GMT 206.251 death for 2.988.151 case, Latin America and the Caribbean 167.347 death (3.955.571 case), the United States and Canada 150.960 death (4.013.645 case), the Asia 52.729 death (2.215.617 case), the Middle East 23.784 death (1.038.665 case), the Africa 15.737 death (751.307 case), and Oceania 157 deaths (14.523 case).

This balance sheet was created from data collected by the offices of the AFP with national competent authorities and information from the world health Organization (WHO). Because of the corrections made by the authorities, or in publications of late data, the figures increase over 24 hours may not correspond exactly to those published the previous day.

A street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday

AFP, NELSON ALMEIDA

A volunteer is sprayed with disinfectant in an ambulance used for transportation of persons to be tested for the COVID-19, Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday.

AFP SAM PANTHAKY

