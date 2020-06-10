The balance sheet of the pandemic COVID-19 in the world in the 10 June
Health care workers brazilians arrive in a small community established along river, Quara, in the State of Para, Tuesday.
10 June 2020 9h32
Agence France-Presse
PARIS – The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 411.588 dead in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Wednesday at 11: 00 GMT.
Most of 7.254.140 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic, including at least 3.214.600 are now considered as cured.
This number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the real number of infections. Some countries test only for severe cases, others use the tests as a priority for tracing and number of poor countries do not have that capacity screening limited.
The United States, who have identified their first death linked to the coronavirus in the beginning of February, are the most affected country both in the number of deaths in that case, with 112.006 death for 1.979.893 case. At least 524.855 people have been declared cured.
After the United States, the most affected countries are the United Kingdom with 40.883 dead for 289.140, Brazil with 38.406 dead (739.503 cases), Italy with 34.043 dead (235.561 case), and France with 29.296 dead (191.394 case).
China (without the territories of Hong Kong and Macao), where the epidemic started at the end of December, has officially counted the total 83.046 cases (3 new between Tuesday and Wednesday), which 4.634 death and 78.357 healings.
Europe totaled Wednesday at 11: 00 GMT 185.130 death for 2.318.773 case, the United States and Canada 119.958 death (2.076.546 cases), Latin America and the Caribbean 69.372 death (1.411.279 case), the Asia 20.581 death (734.260 case), the Middle East 10.887 death (501.180 case), the Africa 5.529 death (203.457 case), and Oceania 131 deaths (8.648 case).
This balance sheet was created from data collected by the offices of the AFP with national competent authorities and information from the world health Organization (WHO).