The balance sheet of the pandemic COVID-19 in the world on 28 July

A nurse performs a sampling on a woman, in a chapel converted into a screening centre, in ANtwerp, in Belgigue, Monday.
28 July 2020 11h21
Agence France-Presse
PARIS – The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 654.477 dead in the world since the WHO office in China has reported the appearance of the disease at the end of December, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources Tuesday at 11: 00 am GMT.
Most of 16.514.500 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic, including at least 9.347.300 are now considered as cured.
This number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the real number of infections. Some countries test only for severe cases, others use the tests as a priority for tracing and number of poor countries do not have that capacity screening limited.
On the day of Monday, 4.418 new death and 218.588 new cases have been identified in the world. The countries that have recorded the most new deaths in their last balance-sheets are the United States, with 679 new dead, India (654), and Brazil (614).
The United States is the country most affected in terms of both numbers of deaths than cases, with 148.056 death for 4.294.770 cases, according to the counting of the Johns Hopkins university. At least 1.325.804 people have been declared cured.
After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil with 87.618 dead for 2.442.375 case, the United Kingdom with 45.759 dead (300.111 cases), Mexico with 44.022 dead (395.489 case), and Italy with 35.112 dead (246.286 case).
Among the hardest-hit countries, Belgium is the one that suffers the most number of deaths relative to its population, with 85 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom (67) Spain (61) Italy (58), and Sweden (56).
China (without the territories of Hong Kong and Macao) has officially counted a total of 83.959 cases (68 new between Monday and Tuesday), which 4.634 death and 78.934 healings.
Europe accounted Tuesday at 11: 00 GMT 208.412 death for 3.096.971 case, Latin America and the Caribbean 185.993 death (4.445.706 case), the United States and Canada 156.975 death (4.408.681 case), the Asia 58.743 death (2.576.309 case), the Middle East 25.983 death (1.107.841 case), the Africa 18.173 death (861.970 case), and Oceania 198 deaths (17.029 case).
This balance sheet was created from data collected by the offices of the AFP with national competent authorities and information from the world health Organization (WHO). Because of the corrections made by the authorities, or in publications of late data, the figures increase over 24 hours may not correspond exactly to those published the previous day.