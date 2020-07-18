The balance sheet of the pandemic Covid-19 in the world: some 600,000 dead
The countries that recorded the most new deaths in his last balance-sheet is Brazil with 1163 new dead.
Share
July 18, 2020 9h26
Share
The balance sheet of the pandemic Covid-19 in the world: some 600,000 dead
AFP
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 596 of 742 deaths in the world since the WHO office in China has reported the appearance of the disease at the end of December, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Saturday at 11: 00 GMT.
More 14 074 520 cases of hiv infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic, of which at least 7 708 100 are now considered as cured.
This number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the real number of infections. Some countries test only for severe cases, others use the tests as a priority for tracing and number of poor countries do not have that capacity screening limited.
On the day of Friday, 6587 deaths and 245 508 new cases have been identified in the world. The countries that have recorded the most new deaths in their last balance-sheets are Brazil with 1163 new dead, Chile (1057) and the United States (927).
The United States is the country most affected in terms of both numbers of deaths than cases, with 139 266 deaths to 3 647 715 cases reported, according to the counting of the Johns Hopkins university. At least 1 107 204 persons have been declared cured.
After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil with 77 851 dead for 2 046 328 cases, the United Kingdom, with 451 119 the dead (293 239 cases), Mexico with 38 310 deaths (331 298 cases), and Italy with 35 028 dead (243 of 967 cases).
Among the hardest-hit countries, Belgium is the one that suffers the most number of deaths relative to its population, with 85 deaths per 100 000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom (66) Spain (61) Italy (58), and Sweden (56).
China (without the territories of Hong Kong and Macao) has officially counted a total of 83 644 cases (22 new between Friday and Saturday), whose 4634 death (0 new), and 78 758 healings.
Europe had Saturday at 11: 00 GMT 204 807 deaths per 2 923 849 cases, the Latin America and the Caribbean 158 483 deaths (3 710 432 cases), the United States and Canada 148 131 deaths (3 757 238 cases), Asia 48 225 deaths (1 999 335 cases), the Middle East 22 276 deaths (987 037 cases), Africa 14 673 deaths (683 596 cases), and Oceania 147 deaths (13 033 cases).
This balance sheet was created from data collected by the offices of the AFP with national competent authorities and information from the world health Organization (WHO). Because of the corrections made by the authorities, or in publications of late data, the figures increase to 24 hours may not correspond exactly to those published the previous day.