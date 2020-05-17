The balance sheet of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in the world 11: 00 GMT: more than 307 000 people dead
The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 307 321 deaths in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Saturday
May 16, 2020 8h39
PARIS — The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 307 321 deaths in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Saturday at 11: 00 GMT.
More than 4 549 100 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic. This number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the actual number of contaminations, a large number of countries testing as cases requiring hospital care.
Among these cases, at least 1 602 400 are now considered as cured.
The United States, who have identified their first death linked to the coronavirus in the beginning of February, are the most affected country in terms of both numbers of deaths than cases, with 87 568 deaths per 1 443 397 cases. At least 250 747 persons have been declared cured.
After the United States, the most affected countries are the United Kingdom with 33 998 dead for 236 711 cases, Italy with 31 610 dead (223 885 cases), Spain (27 563 deaths (230 698 cases), and France with 27 529 deaths (178 870 case Thursday, authorities who have not provided full review on Friday).
China (without the territories of Hong Kong and Macao), where the epidemic started at the end of December, has officially recorded a total of 82 941 cases (8 new between Friday and Saturday), of which 4633 death (0 new), and 78 219 healings.
Europe had Saturday at 11: 00 GMT 164 536 deaths per 1 860 927 cases, the United States and Canada 93 210 deaths (1 517 930 cases), Latin America and the Caribbean 26 945 deaths (476 349 cases), Asia 11 872 deaths (343 283 cases), the Middle-East 8018 death (264 535 cases), Africa 2614 deaths (77 700 cases), and Oceania 126 deaths (8381 case).
This balance sheet was created from data collected by the offices of the AFP with national competent authorities and information from the world health Organization (WHO).