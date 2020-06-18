The balance sheet the less deadly since the beginning of the pandemic in Ontario
There are now almost 33 000 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic, while we count 1552 deaths.
June 18, 2020 11: 03
Émilie Pelletier
Ontario has lamented, in the past 24 hours, three new deaths related to the COVID-19. This is the fewest number of deaths since the beginning of the crisis, across the province.
None of the deaths Wednesday are occurring in homes, long-term care, according to the most recent data from public Health Ontario.
The province now has 1 552 deaths to its credit, including 1 636 residents and six employees of nursing homes long-term.
The last balance-sheet newspaper of the COVID-19 of the province is also the fifth where there are less than 200 new cases within the population.
Ontario has recorded 173 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 32 917.
Another good news: the cure rate now exceeds 85%.
In addition, the public health of the province has led 25 of 278 tests from the last 24 hours, exceeding the target provincial screening.
On Wednesday, we had 351 hospitalizations, of which 84 patients in intensive care, and 60 under a respirator.
The minister of Education Stephen Lecce will make an announcement to the media via Zoom, at 11am.
The ministry of Health will also host a technical briefing at 11.30.
As to the daily press conference of the prime minister of ontario Doug Ford, it will be held at 13h.