The Bank of Canada waives the right to make predictions
Sean Kilpatrick The canadian Press
The seven-year tenure of Stephen Poloz to head the Bank of Canada will end in June.
Sign of the extraordinary level of uncertainty that surrounds the crisis of the COVID-19, the Bank of Canada waives the right to economic forecasts and increased its injections of liquidity.
No surprise to analysts, the central bank has left its key rate unchanged on Wednesday. After three consecutive declines of 50 percentage points each last month had brought his main tool of monetary intervention from 1.75 % to 0.25 %, the Bank’s governor, Stephen Poloz, has been estimated to have now reached its “floor value” and has shown no appetite for what is to venture into the field of negative interest rates, as done, for example, the european central Bank.
More surprising, the spring edition of the monetary policy Report did not include any economic forecast for the coming quarters and the coming years, contrary to his habit. The following things depends on so many variables that are difficult to predict, including the duration of the containment measures of the public authorities and the way in which households and firms adapt to the situation, that such a forecast would have provided “information that falsely states,” said governor Poloz in a teleconference.
The best to the worst
The Bank of Canada has provided a chart illustrating the range of possibilities between “optimistic” and another more dark. In the first version of the story, the canadian economy would have fallen, compared to the end of 2019, 1% in the first quarter of this year and 15% in the second. In this world, the containment measures would be relaxed promptly, from the end of may-beginning of June, and the help of public authorities to consumers and businesses would allow them to quickly resume their normal lives, with the exception perhaps of the most affected sectors, such as accommodation and catering.
In the scenario darker, the canadian economy would have declined by 3 % in the first quarter of the year and 30 % in the second quarter compared to the end of 2019. Then, the extension of the pandemic, the weakness of global growth and oil prices depressed to cause the destruction of so many jobs and businesses in the country that economic activity fails to regain its level from before the pandemic even beyond 2022.
“I am reasonably optimistic. The best scenario is still attainable, “said Stephen Poloz, in particular because the government, with their policies, and all Canadians, by their instructions,” do good work “.
Statistics Canada, however, came to spoil the portrait Wednesday. Adapting to ” the unique situation facing the canadian economy “, the institution was not expected, indeed, to have completed its normal process of investigation in order to unveil a first estimate of the decline in the gross domestic product in the first quarter, it has secured just under the worst-case scenario of the Bank of Canada, 2.6 %, due primarily to a decline of only 9% in the month of march. “It would be the monthly decline, the most marked of GDP since the beginning of the series in 1961,” said Statistics Canada.
On Tuesday, the international monetary Fund had predicted a decline in GDP of 6.2 % this year, followed by a rebound in part of 4.2 per cent next year.
The billions of the Bank
In the meantime, the Bank of Canada does not intend to stand idly by. Reiterating on Wednesday that the bulk of the emergency economic assistance and future recovery policies must be the responsibility of the governments, the institution has announced the injection of new cash to ensure the good functioning of financial markets and their ability to support the future recovery.
Taking note of the explosion of the financing needs of governments, the central bank will buy up to 40 % (rather than 25 %) of new treasury bills put up for auction by the federal government and purchase up to $ 50 billion of obligations of the provincial governments in addition to the 10 billion already announced. The other ten billion of corporate bonds can also be purchased. Since the beginning of the crisis, the central bank reports that it has, thus, already accumulated more than 200 billion of new assets.
Poloz is taking its final bow
To those who see, in June, the end of his seven-year tenure at the head of the Bank of Canada, and who would like to be asked to stay a little to help get through the crisis, Stephen Poloz has responded not to do so. His successor, the selection process is completed at 90 % “, will inherit a competent team that has participated in all the decisions. “I wish the circumstances were more favorable “, he nevertheless admitted.
