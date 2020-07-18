The Barcelona invited to be confined, the EU is trying to get out of the lock-up on his recovery

Nearly four million of Barcelona are called to “stay home” to stem the pandemic.
July 17, 2020 22h35
Daniel Bosque
Agence France-Presse
BARCELONA — Nearly four million of Barcelona are called to “stay home” to stem the pandemic, while the EU’s leaders resumed Saturday their discussions to try to wrest a compromise on a stimulus plan in the massif of the economy, blocked by some States.
The COVID-19, which killed at least 590 000 people in the world, continues to spread or resumes in very many countries, especially on the Old Continent, where several States have taken targeted action to try to prevent a second wave. On the other side of the Atlantic, for the third consecutive day, the United States recorded a daily record of new cases: more than 77 600.
In Spain, the inhabitants of Barcelona – the second largest city in the country, very popular among international tourists – were called in Friday to “stay home”, in the face of a near tripling in a week the number of cases. It is “the last chance” to avoid more stringent measures, warned Meritxell Budo, the spokesperson of the regional catalan government.
The authorities have also announced the closure of cinemas, theatres and nightclubs, the prohibition of meetings of more than ten people and visits to retirement homes, limiting the capacity to 50% in bars and restaurants.
The Spanish authorities monitor for several days over 120 active foci, in particular in Catalonia (north-east).
“Save the peak”
To try to overcome the economic crisis caused by the virus, the european leaders will resume Saturday at Brussels, the difficult negotiations, begun the previous day, on a recovery plan solid.
The purpose of this summit, with the outcome very uncertain, and which could last until Sunday, is to find an agreement on a project to help post-coronavirus of 750 billion euros, to be funded by a loan common. It consists of 250 billion euros of loans and – especially – of the 500 billion of subsidies, which therefore will not have to be repaid by the beneficiary States (Italy and Spain mainly).