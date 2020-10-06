After the closing of the transfer market, the club presented the numbers that the players will use throughout the season. The Argentine Ramos Mingo does not appear among the 24 surnames of the first team.

Barcelona , after a frustrating transfer market, released the final numbers for the first team for the 2020/21 season. Of course, the “10” will continue to be worn by Lionel Messi, but the footballer who asked for that shirt if the Flea left, inherited the “9” from Luis Suárez: Martin Braithwaite.

Martin Braithwaite

The 29-year-old Dane arrived at Barcelona at the beginning of the year, which paid Leganés the € 18 million exit clause after an injury to the Gunman. Since his arrival, he has played only 403 minutes in which he scored a single goal against Mallorca and Ronald Koeman still has not given him minutes .

The remaining novelties go through the “promoted” of Barcelona B. Ronald Araujo will wear the '4' on his back that has been released with the departure of Rakitic, and Riqui Puig , who was close to being transferred, will wear shirt number 12. As for the '19', the number worn by Braithwaite, happens to be Matheus Fernandes.

The Brazilian played the second leg of the 2019/20 season in Valladolid, after arriving at Barça in the winter market from Palmeiras. This Monday the Brazilian formalized the signature of his federative file.