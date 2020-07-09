The bars must stop serving alcohol at midnight
Photo: Jacques Boissinot Archives The canadian Press
The minister of Health, Christian Dubé
“Those who think that the pandemic is over make a serious mistake”, believes the minister of Health, Christian Dubé.
In order to avoid outbreaks of COVID-19, the minister Dubé announcement of new measures: the bars must stop selling alcohol at midnight and customers will need to have left the scene at 1am in the morning. As soon as Friday, the bars will not accommodate more than 50 % of their capacity. The dance is also prohibited.
Other details will follow.