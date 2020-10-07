ADVERTISEMENT

This wonderful emerald-colored water mirror looks like it came out of a painting. In the note we tell you how to get there.

Photo: Courtesy @luaspiazzi

We know that Argentina has an infinite number of landscapes throughout its territory. Landscapes that attract tourists from all over the world and that lead Argentines themselves to embark on the adventure of touring their country.

The tour or visit to Argentina will always include the Argentine south, a trademark and one of the most named regions among travelers. And it is precisely in the south, in Ushuaia (known as the End of the World), where this lagoon is located, which should be on the list of “places to visit.”

Photo: courtesy Welcome Argentina

The Esmeralda Lagoon is located 27 kilometers from the city of Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, it is reached after a wonderful path of medium difficulty in which you can enjoy the lush forest, lakes, rivers, large beavers and snow-capped peaks.

View this post on Instagram ud83cudfd4ud83dude4cud83dude0d Today we share with you a video of the Esmeralda Lagoon in Summer ud83dudc4bu263aufe0f #Ushuaia #FinDelMundo #Argentina #Patagonia #TierraDelFuego #VisitUshuaia # Mu00e1suTuallu00emagina A post shared by Turismo Ushuaia (@turismoushuaia) on

One of the most particular characteristics of this water mirror is that in the summer it is a huge green lagoon and in the winter it becomes an imposing ice lagoon. The landscape around it changes according to the season of the year, and on the 9-kilometer path you can see the passage of each of the stations.

Photo: courtesy @ailsshowsantos

The lagoon is fed by the imposing Ojo del Albino glacier, and together they make up one of the most beautiful postcards of Argentine Patagonia.

Photo: courtesy @luaspiazzi

When you get to the lagoon , you can see the mountains where the glacier is just behind the lagoon, it will surely be a postcard that you will want to be recorded in a photo or video or simply stop to contemplate it.